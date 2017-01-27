Super Refund Saturday can help file your taxes

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The city of Dayton and Key Bank want to make sure you get the most out of your tax return.

They’re hosting a Super Refund Saturday this weekend.

IRS-trained volunteers will be available to help you complete and file your return at no charge.

The event is for those in the area who have low income and will be held at the Montgomery County Job Center.

Regional Vice President of Corporate Responsibility Banking at Key Bank Stacy Thompson said, “It’s certainly a life changer for many people. We’ve heard stories of people being able to buy a fridge or get a car fixed or pay tuition for their child. It’s a tremendous response in this community.”

You must call ahead to make an appointment this Saturday but the program runs through April 15.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news