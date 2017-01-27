Tipp City’s storied football field to get $6M renovation

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) — The future home of the Tippecanoe Red Devils football and soccer teams will stay in a familiar place.

Friday, the school district announced a plan to renovate the current facility–located in downtown Tipp City at City Park.

The renovations will come at a total cost of $6 million, which will be raised by the Tipp Pride Association.

The group is looking to fundraise the entire amount through community businesses, sponsorships and in-kind donations.

The field has been used for Tippecanoe High School since 1941. Due to its aging infrastructure–the school district met with leaders to discuss possible renovations.

School officials tell 2NEWS they were considering two sites. One on the current field at City Park, and the other to build an entirely new stadium on Tippecanoe High School’s campus.

Staying with the City Park location saved the Tipp Pride Association about $1.9 million.

Officials are hopeful to complete the entirety of the renovations in one phase; however, the renovations could come over a span of two or three years to allow more time for funding.

Turf could hit the field as soon as Fall 2017.

