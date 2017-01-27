WATCH: Utah skier’s fall from cliff caught on camera

MOUNT TIMPANOGOS, UT (WCMH) — A skier says its a miracle he didn’t get hurt after falling off a cliff.

Devin Stratton was backcountry skiing near Mount Timpanogos. Video taken from his GoPro camera shows snow as far as the eye can see.

Stratton thought he was coming up to a jump. He then was in a free-fall for the next 3.08 seconds, which seemed like an eternity to him.

“I was going over some jumps, seeing these tracks, thinking it’s all good; then I hit a jump at the edge of the cliff and realize it’s a cliff,” Stratton told KSTU-TV. “I thought I was going to be paralyzed, and as I went further I thought I was dead for sure when I saw how big it was.”

Stratton estimates he fell more than 100 feet. The fresh powder snow broke his fall.

His friend, Matthew Reeves, saw it happen.

“I’m like, ‘How are you not dead? How are you still alive? The thing was mammoth,” Reeves told KSTU-TV.

“Every time I looked up I just felt sick to my stomach, knew my mom wasn’t going to be too happy about that,” Stratton said. “It’s a miracle I didn’t get hurt.”

