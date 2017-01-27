Woman accused of taping her toddler son to wall indicted

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A woman accused of taping her 2-year-old son to a wall so she could get housework done and streaming it live on social media has been indicted on abduction and endangering children charges.

A Franklin County grand jury indicted 18-year-old Shayla Rudolph on Friday. The county prosecutor’s statement says the video shows the woman’s son with his arms, head and ankles taped to the wall of their Reynoldsburg home in suburban Columbus. Prosecutor Ron O’Brien says tape is covering the mouth of the boy, who is crying for most of the video.

Rudolph can be heard apparently explaining that what she is doing allows housework to be done.

Court records don’t list an attorney for Rudolph, who remained jailed Friday.

The toddler was turned over to Franklin County Children Services.

