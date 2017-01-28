Breezy and cold today. Seasonably cool this weekend.

After a brief period of morning sunshine, clouds will increase again today. Tonight a weak disturbance will allow for a few passing flurries. On Sunday though, a stronger disturbance is forecasted to cross through the Miami Valley bringing an increase chance of snow showers Sunday afternoon and night. Winds will be gusty again for today making it feel like it is only 15 to 25 outside.

Today: Early AM sunshine. Breezy & cold. Flurry? High 33

Tonight: Cloudy skies with a few passing flurries. Low 24

Sunday: Cloudy & cold. Afternoon and evening snow showers. Minor accumulations possible and evening slick roads. High 30 Low 19

Monday: Early AM flurries, mostly cloudy and cold. High 31 Low 28

Tuesday: A little warmer. Mostly cloudy. High 40 Low 28

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. A passing flurry. High 33 Low 22

Thursday: Partly cloudy. High 34 Low 21

Friday: Partly cloudy. High 34 Low 20