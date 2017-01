DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Patients at Dayton Children’s Hospital get some special visitors Saturday morning.

Broadcaster Marty Brennaman, Outfielder Scott Schebler, Catcher Devin Mesoraco, former Red, Dimitri Young and Gapper the Mascot stopped by the hospital as part of the team’s caravan.

Fans can catch the caravan when it stops at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The caravan will then head to Miami-Hamilton University in Hamilton, Ohio to meet with fans at 3 p.m.