Officials: Runaway Preble Co. teenager found safe

PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Preble County Sheriff’s office is looking for a runaway juvenile.

15-year-old Natalie Sharrett was last seen at her home on Woodside Drive near West Alexandria around 4:15 p.m Friday. It’s not known if she left on foot or in a vehicle.

According to a press release, originally, social media sites were reporting that this was a possible abduction, due to a vehicle being seen on Woodside Drive at the time that Natalie was discovered missing. Deputies were able to determine that this was not an abduction.

Natalie is described as being 5’7, 121 pounds with long red hair. She was last seen wearing black sweat pants and a dark navy sweatshirt.

Anyone who has knowledge of Natalie’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Preble County Sheriff’s Office or their local law enforcement immediately.