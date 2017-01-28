‘Hamilton’ cast to sing at Super Bowl 51

Associated Press Published:
FILE - In this June 20, 2016, file photo, actors from Broadway's "Hamilton", Jasmine Cephas Jones, Phillipa Soo and Renee Elise Goldsberry, from left, attend the Elly Awards in New York. Original cast members of the Tony Award-winning Broadway hit "Hamilton: An American Musical," will sing "America the Beautiful" during pregame festivities at Super Bowl 51, the NFL and Fox announced Friday, Jan. 27. The performance by the three, who starred as the Schuyler Sisters, will be televised live by Fox prior to kickoff Feb. 5 when the Atlanta Falcons face the New England Patriots. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - In this June 20, 2016, file photo, actors from Broadway's "Hamilton", Jasmine Cephas Jones, Phillipa Soo and Renee Elise Goldsberry, from left, attend the Elly Awards in New York. Original cast members of the Tony Award-winning Broadway hit "Hamilton: An American Musical," will sing "America the Beautiful" during pregame festivities at Super Bowl 51, the NFL and Fox announced Friday, Jan. 27. The performance by the three, who starred as the Schuyler Sisters, will be televised live by Fox prior to kickoff Feb. 5 when the Atlanta Falcons face the New England Patriots. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Original cast members of the Tony Award-winning Broadway hit “Hamilton: An American Musical,” will sing “America the Beautiful” during pregame festivities at Super Bowl 51, the NFL and Fox announced Friday.

The performance by Renee Elise Goldsberry, Jasmine Cephas Jones and Phillipa Soo, who starred as the Schuyler Sisters, will be televised live by Fox prior to kickoff Feb. 5 when the Atlanta Falcons face the New England Patriots.

Beginning with Vicki Carr in 1977, “America the Beautiful” has been sung eight other times prior to the Super Bowl, most recently in 2013 when Jennifer Hudson and 26 children from Newtown, Connecticut, sang the song in advance of Super Bowl 47.

The “Hamilton” cast joins Luke Bryan, who will perform the national anthem, and Lady Gaga, who will headline the halftime show.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s