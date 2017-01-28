Patient steals, crashes ambulance in Sidney

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – A man is in custody after stealing and crashing an ambulance from a Sidney hospital.

According to our partners at the Sidney Daily News, a man being seen in the the ER at Wilson Memorial Hospital stole the ambulance around 11:45 a.m Saturday.

He headed west down Michigan Street, turned right onto Vandermark Road where he collided with a pick up truck.

The man ran away to the parking lot of Applebee’s where he tried to steal a car.

A group of citizens held him until police could arrive and arrest him.

The suspect was treated at the hospital before being taken to jail.