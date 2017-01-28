Travel ban prompts local protest

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Protests across the country are inspiring people in the Miami Valley to take action.

A group of people are expected to protest outside Congressman Mike Turner’s office Sunday in downtown Dayton. Saturday, 2 NEWS spoke with people on both sides. Some say it violates human rights, others believe it’s in America’s best interest.

“Without the thought process behind it,” Gabriel Lecaros said. “It is just going to be affecting people in the wrong sort of way, especially if you have no idea what was going on prior to this.”

The travel ban is impacting an estimated 500,000 permanant U.S residents. Signed Friday by President Trump, it bans entry from seven predominantly-Muslim countries.

“Keeping America safe must be our top priority, and we do that by aggressively going after terrorism wherever it exists, not by turning our backs on children and families just like ours, whose only goal is to escape violence and persecution,” U.S Senator Sherrod Brown said in a statement released Saturday. “We must continue to use every tool at our disposal to make sure our screening system is tough and effective, and I have and will continue to support meaningful efforts to ensure our vetting process works to keep terrorists out. But targeting women, children and families who are fleeing the very same terrorists we are fighting against is wrong, will not make America safer, and may actually undermine our long-term security.”

Gabriel Lecaros from Dayton agrees. He says President Trump’s move is coming too soon.

“It is something that a lot of people felt strong about,” Lecaros said. “When they voted for him, but I think within a week’s time to make such a bold move with such a short amount of time in office, is more along the lines of a power move.”

Other people I spoke to disagree. They wouldn’t go on camera but they believe the ban is the best decision for our national security.

The organizer of Dayton’s protest Frank Goetzke says that’s not what this is about.

“For me, it’s personal because if I were to come from one of those seven countries, I wouldn’t be able to visit my family,” Goetzke said. “I believe Trump’s travel ban violates people’s human rights, the rule of law and the Constitution.”

Dozens of people have started registering for the event on Facebook.