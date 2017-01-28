Warren Co. officials believe alcohol played a role in deadly crash

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – Officials have identified the victim in a single vehicle crash as 57-year-old Carolyn Robinson.

The woman crashed around 1:58 p.m. Saturday on Union Rd. in Franklin Township.

Officials say Robinson was driving north in a Hyundai Elantra on Union Rd. near Moreland Dr. when she side-swiped a tree and then struck another tree. According to a press release, Robinson died at the Atrium Hospital.

Officials say she was not wearing a safety belt and alcohol may have played a role.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.