Warren Co. officials believe alcohol played a role in deadly crash

By Published:
1 dead after crash in Warren County (WDTN Photo)
1 dead after crash in Warren County (WDTN Photo)

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – Officials have identified the victim in a single vehicle crash as 57-year-old Carolyn Robinson.

The woman crashed around 1:58 p.m. Saturday on Union Rd. in Franklin Township.

Officials say Robinson was driving north in a Hyundai Elantra on Union Rd. near Moreland Dr. when she side-swiped a tree and then struck another tree. According to a press release, Robinson died at the Atrium Hospital.

Officials say she was not wearing a safety belt and alcohol may have played a role.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s