Well-wishes pouring in from around the world for Cincinnati Zoo’s baby hippo

WLWT Staff Published:
hippo-baby-1485281295
CINCINNATI — Well-wishes are pouring in from all over the world to the Cincinnati Zoo for a premature baby hippo that made history.

The baby hippo — with no name yet — has captured many hearts with her fight for survival.

She was born six weeks early, weighing 29 pounds, which zoo officials said was less than half the average of what a newborn hippo weigh.

PHOTOS: Cincinnati Zoo staff bottle feeds hippo calf

“This is the first hippo born here at the Cincinnati Zoo in 75 years, so it’s not a real common occurrence,” Cincinnati Zoo Director Thane Maynard said. “She’s a really cute baby, and we certainly have great hopes for her future, and we’re giving it our best shot.”

The team at Cincinnati Zoo said it is working hard to help the baby get on her feet for the first time.

Caretakers have been able to get milk from her mom, “Bibi,” then mix it with nutrients in a feeding tube.

Officials said the baby hippo has already gained 3 pounds.

“It’s very intensive, just like in a neonatal intensive care unit in a hospital,” Maynard said. “It’s the same thing here at the zoo. We have keepers 24/7 staying with her.”

The baby hippo won’t be able to be with her mom until she has gained enough strength. However, officials hope over the next month or two, the family will be reunited.

The well-wishes have poured in from around the world.

Fans from Cincinnati have been anxiously waiting for the day of her public debut.

“I would like to say to the baby hippo, ‘I hope you get better soon so we can come see you,’” zoo visitor Reagan Dunn said.

“The purpose of the zoo is to inspire people about wildlife, and to get them involved with conservation,” Maynard said. “Clearly, this baby has gotten people inspired. It really has.”

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s