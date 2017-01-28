Well-wishes pouring in from around the world for Cincinnati Zoo’s baby hippo

Well-wishes are pouring in from all over the world to the Cincinnati Zoo for a premature baby hippo that made history.

The baby hippo — with no name yet — has captured many hearts with her fight for survival.

She was born six weeks early, weighing 29 pounds, which zoo officials said was less than half the average of what a newborn hippo weigh.

PHOTOS: Cincinnati Zoo staff bottle feeds hippo calf

“This is the first hippo born here at the Cincinnati Zoo in 75 years, so it’s not a real common occurrence,” Cincinnati Zoo Director Thane Maynard said. “She’s a really cute baby, and we certainly have great hopes for her future, and we’re giving it our best shot.”

The team at Cincinnati Zoo said it is working hard to help the baby get on her feet for the first time.

Caretakers have been able to get milk from her mom, “Bibi,” then mix it with nutrients in a feeding tube.

Officials said the baby hippo has already gained 3 pounds.

“It’s very intensive, just like in a neonatal intensive care unit in a hospital,” Maynard said. “It’s the same thing here at the zoo. We have keepers 24/7 staying with her.”

The baby hippo won’t be able to be with her mom until she has gained enough strength. However, officials hope over the next month or two, the family will be reunited.

The well-wishes have poured in from around the world.

Fans from Cincinnati have been anxiously waiting for the day of her public debut.

“I would like to say to the baby hippo, ‘I hope you get better soon so we can come see you,’” zoo visitor Reagan Dunn said.

“The purpose of the zoo is to inspire people about wildlife, and to get them involved with conservation,” Maynard said. “Clearly, this baby has gotten people inspired. It really has.”