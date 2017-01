XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – A mother and her son were sent to the hospital after a house fire broke out Sunday afternoon.

Crews were called out to the 300-block of Jacoby Rd. around 3:45 p.m.

Officials say the mother and son were trapped upstairs and were rescued through a window. Both were taken to the hospital due to smoke inhalation, but are expected to be okay.

The house saw a $75,000 loss in damage.

The cause is under investigation.