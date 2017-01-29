Dayton protesters rally against President Trump’s travel ban

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Protesters gathered Sunday outside of Congressman Mike Turners office in opposition of President Donald Trump’s travel ban.

Protests rang out around the country over the weekend, inspiring people in the Miami Valley to do the same.

During Sunday’s protest, close to 500 people attended. Protester, Kay Schaffer said,”I’m old enough to have come up through the civil rights era, I’m old enough to have come up through Vietnam and now this. I cannot this is happening and it’s horrible.”

Violet McWilliams said “He (President Trump) might be a good business man, I’m sure he could be. He’s not up to this challenge.” McWilliams added, “There’s too much at stake here.I don’t want his finger on the button.”

There are an estimated 500,000 permanent U.S. residents currently being affected by this executive order by President Trump. The ban does not allow for entry into the U.S. by anyone from Syria, Iraq, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia or Yemen.

Ohio Senator Rob Portman recently told the Associated Press that President Trump should “slow down” and work with lawmakers regarding screening for travelers.

Portman added, “I think it’s a good idea to tighten the vetting process, but I also think it’s important to remember that some of our best sources in war against radical Islamic terrorism, are Muslims.”