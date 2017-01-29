Delta grounds domestic flights due to technical issues

WASHINGTON (AP) — Delta has grounded its domestic flights because of “automation issues.”

That’s according to an advisory Sunday by the Federal Aviation Administration.

The Atlanta-based airline is responding to customer complaints on Twitter by saying it is experiencing technical issues and is “working hard to get them fixed quickly to minimize the impact to our customers.”

The FAA says international flights are exempt from the grounding.

It does not appear Dayton International Airport is effected, according to their flight schedules.