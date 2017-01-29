Light snow showers developing today. 1/2″ or less accumulation.

By Published: Updated:
capture

Clouds will hang in tough again today.  Still seasonably cold temperatures.  During the day we may see a few flurries.  Late this afternoon and through the evening hours a disturbance is forecasted to slide through the area to bring in a better chance of some light snow showers.  Roads may become slick in spots, but especially bridges, overpasses and side streets.  Expect about a half inch of snow accumulation.  After Tuesday, there will be increasing chances of sunshine through the rest of the week.

Today:  Cloudy and cold.  A few flurries.  Light snow showers developing this afternoon.  High 30  Wind chills in the 20s

This evening:  Light snow showers.  1/2″ or less of accumulation.

Overnight:  Mostly cloudy.  Colder. Flurry?  Low 19

Monday:  Mostly cloudy & cold.  High 31  Low 28

Tuesday:  Not as cold.  Mostly cloudy.  Few showers possible.  High 40  Low 29

Wednesday:  Partly to mostly cloudy.  High 36  Low 23

Thursday & Friday:  Partly sunny.  Highs in the low 30s.  Lows around 20

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s