Light snow showers developing today. 1/2″ or less accumulation.

Clouds will hang in tough again today. Still seasonably cold temperatures. During the day we may see a few flurries. Late this afternoon and through the evening hours a disturbance is forecasted to slide through the area to bring in a better chance of some light snow showers. Roads may become slick in spots, but especially bridges, overpasses and side streets. Expect about a half inch of snow accumulation. After Tuesday, there will be increasing chances of sunshine through the rest of the week.

Today: Cloudy and cold. A few flurries. Light snow showers developing this afternoon. High 30 Wind chills in the 20s

This evening: Light snow showers. 1/2″ or less of accumulation.

Overnight: Mostly cloudy. Colder. Flurry? Low 19

Monday: Mostly cloudy & cold. High 31 Low 28

Tuesday: Not as cold. Mostly cloudy. Few showers possible. High 40 Low 29

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy. High 36 Low 23

Thursday & Friday: Partly sunny. Highs in the low 30s. Lows around 20