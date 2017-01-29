Man left for dead outside Troy hospital

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Miami County Sheriff’s office is investigating after a man is left for dead at a hospital.

According to Troy Daily News, authorities say an unresponsive 59-year-old male was ‘dumped’ at the entrance to Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy early Sunday morning.

A nurse who found the man attempted CPR before he was taken to the emergency room where later died.

Deputes are calling the death ‘suspicious’.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office will perform an autopsy.

The man’s name is not being released pending notification to family members.