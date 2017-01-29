Multiple Deaths, Injuries in Mosque Shooting in Canada

QUEBEC CITY, Canada (NBC) – Multiple people were killed and injured after a shooting at a mosque in Quebec City, Canada, Sunday night, police said.

More than one suspect had been arrested, the city’s police department said in a tweet just before 10 p.m. ET.

A witness told Reuters that up to three gunmen fired on people inside the Quebec City Islamic Cultural Center. Police put up a security perimeter around the mosque and declined to comment to reporters about the incident, Reuters reported.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issued his condolences late Sunday. “Tonight, Canadians grieve for those killed in a cowardly attack on a mosque in Quebec City. My thoughts are with victims & their families,” Trudeau said in a tweet.