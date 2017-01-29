OSP believes alcohol contributed to deadly crash in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – Troopers say alcohol was a factor in a deadly crash in Middletown.

According to a release from the Ohio State Patrol, the crash happened around 12:45 a.m Sunday on North University Boulevard at Manchester Avenue.

52-year-old Rita Matthews was killed when the car she was driving struck a curb and flipped. Matthews was thrown from the vehicle and trapped underneath.

The Butler County Coroner pronounced her dead at the scene.

Authorities say Matthews was not wearing a seat belt at the time.

The incident remains under investigation.