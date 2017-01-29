UD president offers support to students affected by immigration ban

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The President of the University Dayton weighs in on President Donald Trump’s executive order on refugees.

Eric Spina sent the following message to the campus community offering assistance to students affected by the ban:

Dear faculty, staff, and students:



I am writing to update you on what the University is doing related to the executive order that temporarily barred entry into our country for refugees and citizens of seven predominantly Muslim countries based on their country of origin.

We have approximately 45 students, faculty, and staff from the affected countries and while, at present, we believe none are being detained or barred from entering the country, the Center for International Programs is reaching out to them to and offer our assistance.

At the same time, we are working with our partners in the international education community and with our federal legislators to better understand the order and how it is being implemented. Although a federal judge has blocked a portion of the order, the situation is very fluid and continues to evolve.

We urge students, faculty, and staff affected by the executive order to check with staff in the Center for International Programs prior to making any decisions concerning going beyond U.S. borders, as they can provide you with the latest information and make suggestions as needed about external legal advice. Especially if you are outside the U.S. or are traveling, please contact Tim Kao at 937-229-2748 or tkao1@udayton.edu. Tim and the CIP staff are available to assist you with any questions or concerns.”

We are mindful that members of our campus community from these countries are experiencing a tremendous amount of uncertainty and distress about what this means for them in the future and what it may mean for their families and friends. We will continue to offer them not only our support, but our prayers as well.

As a Catholic, Marianist university, the University of Dayton is a community of inclusivity, committed to the dignity of all people and we welcome all, regardless of their country of origin or religious faith. I am very moved by this current situation and have shared my personal reflections in my blog: Our Values Guide Us.

Please join me in offering our support and prayers to all of those affected.

Eric F. Spina

President