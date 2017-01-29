UD women roll Rhode Island for 8th straight win

DAYTON, Ohio – Every player in uniform played and 11 of the 13 scored Saturday as the University of Dayton women’s basketball team won its eighth straight game and 11th of the last 12 with an impressive 81-51 win over Rhode Island at UD Arena.
WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.