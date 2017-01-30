3 suspects in Harrison Twp. burglary, kidnapping indicted

Jaron Hayes, Randall Williams and Daviana North (Montgomery County Jail
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Three people who are suspected of ‘terrorizing’ Harrison Township have been formally indicted Monday.

Randall Williams, Jaron Hayes and Daviana North are accused of multiple home invasions, kidnapping and other charges, which Montgomery County Sheriff Phil Plummer said, ‘terrorized’ the area.

The three would sell stolen items to local pawn shops including guns, jewelry, coins, TV’s “you name it,” he said.

Williams and Hayes face multiple charges of kidnapping, aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery, safecracking, having weapons under disability, ethnic intimidation.

North faces charges of receiving stolen property and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

