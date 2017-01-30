4 people, including 2 kids, hurt in mobile home fire

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Four people, including two children, were hurt in a mobile home fire in Champaign County on Monday morning.

Firefighters from several local departments responded to a call around 12:15 a.m. on Monday in the 100 block of Maple Wood Lane, just south of Urbana.

When crews arrived, they found a mobile home on fire.

Four people from the home, two adults and two children, were already outside. A neighbor tells 2 News the children were both toddlers.

All four people were taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center. Firefighters didn’t have any information about their conditions.

Firefighters say CareFlight was called to the scene, but units weren’t able to come because of the weather.

Fire destroyed the mobile home. The fire also damaged a neighboring mobile. Firefighters didn’t give an estimate for the cost of the damage.

The fire is under investigation.

