Amber Alert issued after girl taken in running vehicle

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – An Amber Alert has been issued in Central Ohio for an abducted child from Columbus.

Our news partners in Columbus, WCMH, report police have found the car but the girl was not inside.

The counties affected are Deleware, Fairfield, Fayette, Franklin, Hocking, Licking, Madison, Muskingum, Perry, Pickaway and Union.

Law Enforcement officials say to be on the lookout for a 4-year-old taken in a running vehicle from the area of Chittenden Avenue and North 4th Street. The vehicle that was taken is a gray 2004 Chevy Impala with Ohio plates GWF9395. The bumper is falling off the right passenger side and the car has a green front fender.

The child’s name is Janylia Fails. She is a black female, 3-feet tall and weighs 40 pounds. She is wearing a purple floral patterned winter coat and jeans.

According to police, the girl’s mother was loading her children into the car. She put the 4-year-old inside the vehicle and went inside her residence to get another child. When she returned the car was gone.

There are few details about the suspect other than he is a light-skinned black man wearing a black coat.

Call or dial 911 if you see the child, the suspect or the vehicle. You can also call 1-877-AMBER-OH (1-877-262-3764) or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.

