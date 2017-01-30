Bengals QB Andy Dalton shines in AFC Pro Bowl win

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Andy Reid had a good time leading the AFC to a 20-13 victory over the NFC in a competitive Pro Bowl.

Alex Smith and Andy Dalton threw touchdown passes, and Reid reached into his bag of trick plays to entertain an announced crowd of 60,834 as the annual All-Star event made its debut in Orlando on Sunday night.

Smith threw a 26-yard scoring pass to Delanie Walker, Dalton tossed a 23-yarderTravis Kelce and Justin Tucker kicked a pair of field goals for AFC, which build a 20-7 lead before holding on for the victory.

Drew Brees threw a 47-yard TD pass to Doug Baldwin for the NFC. Matt Prater booted a pair of fourth-quarter field goals to keep the outcome in suspense until Lorenzo Alexander’s interception stopped a NFC drive led by Kurt Cousins-deep in AFC territory with just over a minute remaining.

Reid pulled out all the stops, including fake field goals and The fumblerooskie.

The Kansas City Chiefs coach — who tried a flea flicker early in the game — picked up a first down on the fake field goal late in the third quarter.

Dalton completed 10-12 passes for 100 yards, with one touchdown and one interception.

Defense reigned in the first quarter Sunday night at the Pro Bowl.

There was a goal-line stand and two failed trick plays in a scoreless first quarter.

The NFC’s Michael Bennett forced the game’s first turnover and the AFC staging a goal-line stand after Dak Prescott led a drive to the 1-yard line.

The AFC tried a flea flicker that didn’t work, and the NFC failed to pick up a first down on a fake punt play.

AFC coach Andy Reid was asked live from the sideline during the ESPN broadcast if the lack of scoring was surprising. He said, “It is, but that’s OK. We’re going to get one here.”

Dallas’ Jason Garett coached the NFC.

Sunday night’s All-Star event not only was announced as a sellout two days before kickoff, but the NFL also said a supply of standing-room-only tickets quickly sold for $20 each, too.

Orlando hopes such support for the game, played in 75,000-seat Camping World Stadium, bolsters its effort to become permanent home for the annual end-of-the year showcase, which has reverted to a NFC vs. AFC format.

Interest in the Pro Bowl has waned in recent years, with critics noting the game lacks the intensity of regular season games and barely resembles real football because of special rules put in place, in part, to minimize the potential of injuries to players.

Members of the winning team receive $61,000. The losing squad pockets $30,000 apiece.