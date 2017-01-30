CareFlight requested to Preble County accident

PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — CareFlight has been requested to the scene of a crash in Preble County.

It happened just after 6 a.m. on Monday at the intersection of U.S. 40 and S.R. 726.

The Preble County Sheriff’s Office says the accident reportedly involved a vehicle and a piece of farm equipment.

Injuries have been reported.

The intersection is likely to be closed as crews work to help those injured and clear the scene of the crash.

