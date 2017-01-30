DP&L awards $670K in grants to local non-profits

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – More than $1.6 million in DP&L Foundation grants were made to area partners in 2016.

The Dayton Power and Light Foundation is presenting Signature Grants to support new or innovative initiatives to nine area partner organizations Monday. The Signature Grants are a part of 63 contributions made to non-profit organizations for economic development, education and training, environmental stewardship and community sustainability totaling $1.6 million in 2016.

Dayton Power and Light said in a release Monday the first Signature Grants were approved by the DP&L Foundation Board in December 2013. Since then, 39 Signature Grants have been given to 18 different area non-profit organizations totaling more than $3 million.

“The DP&L Foundation grants make positive and lasting impacts to our community’s economic vibrancy, workforce education, health and wellness, and arts and culture. Aligned to the core philosophy of DP&L and our employees, these contributions strengthen our continued commitment to making a difference in the lives of our customers, their families and the communities we serve,” said DP&L President and CEO Tom Raga.

The 2016 DP&L Foundation Signature Grant recipients are:

Daybreak – $50,000 to support Project Rescue: a campaign focused on saving young lives and shelter operations.

Development Research Corporation – $50,000 to fund regional economic development projects.

Rebuilding Together Dayton – $50,000 to continue the Seasonal Safe@Home program, which provides seasonal repairs, homeowner education and volunteer opportunities to help low-income elderly in the Westwood neighborhood.

Goodwill Easter Seals – $50,000 to continue support of the Miami Valley Works Program that engages the unemployed to learn skills for the workplace enabling employment and retention.

YWCA – $50,000 to extend funding of Teen Services and Girls, Inc., and renovations to the domestic violence shelter.

American Red Cross Dayton Area – $75,000 to support local emergency and disaster relief services in the Dayton, Northern Miami Valley, Clinton County and Mason County, Kentucky areas.

Dayton Children’s Hospital – $100,000 to the Reaching New Heights Capital Campaign for the construction of a new patient tower for critically-ill infants, children and teens.

Dayton Art Institute – $105,000 for 2017 exhibitions and capital improvements for the museum’s 100th anniversary in 2019.

United Way of Greater Dayton – $140,000 to fund the Live United 24/7/365 program in the areas of education, income and health.

Annually, more than 200 DP&L employees volunteer their time and talents to local area community organizations.

Since the DP&L Foundation was founded in 1985, it has awarded $36 million in grants.

