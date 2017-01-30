Fatality confirmed in crash on I-675

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol has confirmed a fatality in a crash on I-675.

It happened around 7:09 a.m. on Monday on I-675 northbound near S.R. 444.

A witness tells 2 News that a car crossed the median and struck another car, but that report is unconfirmed.

All lanes of 675 northbound are shut down due to the crash. Lanes on the southbound side are moving slowly.

We have a crew on the way to the scene and we’ll provide updates as they become available.

