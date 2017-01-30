First woman leader of Liberia laid to rest in central Ohio

Ruth Sando Fahnbulleh-Perry
Ruth Sando Fahnbulleh-Perry

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (AP) — Mourners in central Ohio wore traditional black funeral attire with vibrant green scarves to honor the life of the first woman to serve as head of state of the Republic of Liberia.

The Columbus Dispatch reports Ruth Sando Fahnbulleh-Perry had been living in suburban Columbus for the past several years when she succumbed to a lengthy illness on Jan. 8 at age 77.

Fahnbulleh-Perry first entered the national spotlight when she was appointed to head a six-member Council of State of the Liberia National Transitional Government amid a years-long civil war in 1996.

Four fellow members were violent warlords. But Fahnbulleh-Perry, the only woman serving on the council, was able to bring peace among rival factions in the west African nation.

Fahnbulleh-Perry was laid to rest Saturday in Reynoldsburg.

