Foreign student reacts to travel ban: “This is not what this country is known for”

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Aghiad Alkhiamy is a full-time student at Wright State University.

“These are not the rules of this country, this is not what this country is known for,” Alkiamy said.

He’s originally from Syria which is one of seven Muslim-majority countries President Donald Trump temporarily banned visitors from.

“It emotionally hurts me to feel that this country is not welcoming me anymore. I’ve already been here three years trying to do my best at studying, concentrate on my goal which is to graduate with high grades and be loyal to this country that opened its doors to me,” he said.

“All he’s doing is putting a temporary ban on,” said Montgomery County Sheriff Phil Plummer who supports the President’s 90 day executive order.

“We can honestly agree there has been some bad people coming into our country and have hurt U.S. citizens. It’s just a temporary ban to properly vet people I don’t know why anyone argues with that philosophy. We all want to be safe,” Plummer continued.

“We still want to make sure that we’re the beacon of hope from around the world,” Representative Niraj Antani said.

He believes President Trump’s intentions are right since it’s the administration’s effort to protect the U.S. from any more potential terrorist attacks like what we’ve seen in San Bernardino, California and Orlando, Florida.

Antani does however suggest adjustments be made.

“People who have already been vetted, have green cards or women and children who are fleeing persecution should be allowed in the country,” he said.

Meanwhile, millions continue to protest at airports across the nation in support of those looking to achieve the American dream.

“It’s really impressive. It showed and it proved that this country is ran by its own people and that it’s not ruled by one person,” Alhiamy said.

Trump’s order has specifications for the country of Syria. It directs the State Department from issuing visas to Syrians and also stops the processing of Syrian refugees.

According to the Trump administration that will stay in effect until the President feels the new security system is good enough.