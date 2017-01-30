Homeowner charged in death of fleeing suspected burglar

MADELIA, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota homeowner was charged with second-degree manslaughter after prosecutors say he shot at suspected burglars driving away from his house.

David A. Pettersen of rural Madelia was charged Monday in Watonwan County District Court in the death Saturday of 19-year-old Nicholas Embertson, of Madelia.

The Star Tribune reports (http://strib.mn/2kHiMfg ) that the 65-year-old Pettersen told a sheriff’s deputy he fired at the car as it was leaving the house about 7 a.m.

A deputy called to the scene stopped the car with three men inside, including Embertson, who died at a hospital in Madelia.

Bail was set at $100,000 for Pettersen, but he was released without having to post bail after agreeing to several conditions. He didn’t immediately respond to a phone message left at his home Monday.

