Judge to decide if there’s enough evidence against juvenile accused of killing Kettering teen

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The teen charged with firing the shot that killed Ronnie Bowers in September was in court for a probable cause hearing.

After a day of testimony from Kettering PD and key witnesses including his two co-defendants, the judge will make a ruling as to whether or not there’s enough evidence against the teen accused of pulling the trigger.

Two juveniles, who were also arrested and charged in the shooting, took the stand Monday to testify against third teen. Naming him as the shooter.

The 17-yo testified that the defendant was his best friend and that’s why he helped wipe down the gun, dispose of the shell casing and hid the allege murder weapon. However, he told the court he wasn’t willing to cop to a murder charge, “I couldn’t go down for something I didn’t do.”

The family of 16-year-old Ronnie Bowers brought an urn with his ashes into court. The defense attorney objected, but the judge allowed the ashes to remain in the courtroom.

The judge must decide whether there’s enough evidence to move forward with a case against that suspect, and if so, if he should be tried as an adult.

The two accomplices will be sentenced for their roles in the homicide on this Wednesday. Both accepted plea deals in November.