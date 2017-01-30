Judge to decide if there’s enough evidence against juvenile accused of killing Kettering teen

Charlisa-Gordon By Published: Updated:
Urn with Ronnie Bowers's ashes in court (WDTN Photo)
Urn with Ronnie Bowers's ashes in court (WDTN Photo)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The teen charged with firing the shot that killed Ronnie Bowers in September was in court for a probable cause hearing.

After a day of testimony from Kettering PD and key witnesses including his two co-defendants, the judge will make a ruling as to whether or not there’s enough evidence against the teen accused of pulling the trigger.

Two juveniles, who were also arrested and charged in the shooting, took the stand Monday to testify against third teen.  Naming him as the shooter.

The 17-yo testified that the defendant was his best friend and that’s why he helped wipe down the gun, dispose of the shell casing and hid the allege murder weapon.  However, he told the court he wasn’t willing to cop to a murder charge, “I couldn’t go down for something I didn’t do.”

The family of 16-year-old Ronnie Bowers brought an urn with his ashes into court.  The defense attorney objected, but the judge allowed the ashes to remain in the courtroom.

The judge must decide whether there’s enough evidence to move forward with a case against that suspect, and if so, if he should be tried as an adult.

The two accomplices will be sentenced for their roles in the homicide on this Wednesday.  Both accepted plea deals in November.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s