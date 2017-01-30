Kasich set to introduce pared down state budget

FILE – In this Nov. 10, 2016, file photo, Ohio Gov. John Kasich, following a ceremony where President Barack Obama honored the 2016 NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers basketball team, answers questions from reporters outside the West Wing of the White House in Washington. In the weeks before President-elect Donald Trump's Jan. 20, 2017, inauguration, Kasich has emerged from a period of retreat after conceding his presidential ambitions for a second time. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican Ohio Gov. John Kasich is preparing to introduce a trimmed down budget plan Monday that is likely to contain agency cuts and tax and fee adjustments needed to address a tax revenue shortfall.

The spending blueprint for the two years beginning July 1 comes as tax revenues have lagged projections and Kasich suggests Ohio may be headed into recession.

He has pledged to increase K-12 education funding by 1 percent in the bill and to help fund a $45 million investment in advanced autonomous vehicle research and smart road technology. It is also expected to contain Medicaid expansion and another attempted tax on drillers.

Kasich’s critics want to see Ohio’s $2 billion rainy-day fund used to bolster social welfare programs, education and money to local governments.

