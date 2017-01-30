Kasich set to introduce pared down state budget

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican Ohio Gov. John Kasich is preparing to introduce a trimmed down budget plan Monday that is likely to contain agency cuts and tax and fee adjustments needed to address a tax revenue shortfall.

The spending blueprint for the two years beginning July 1 comes as tax revenues have lagged projections and Kasich suggests Ohio may be headed into recession.

He has pledged to increase K-12 education funding by 1 percent in the bill and to help fund a $45 million investment in advanced autonomous vehicle research and smart road technology. It is also expected to contain Medicaid expansion and another attempted tax on drillers.

Kasich’s critics want to see Ohio’s $2 billion rainy-day fund used to bolster social welfare programs, education and money to local governments.

