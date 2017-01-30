Lebanon man sent to prison for abusing 4-year-old son

Nekghanta Jones, 25, of Lebanon was sentenced last week to seven years in prison on two counts of child endangering. (Photo: Warren County Prosecutor's Office)
Nekghanta Jones, 25, of Lebanon was sentenced last week to seven years in prison on two counts of child endangering. (Photo: Warren County Prosecutor's Office)

LEBANON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Warren County Prosecutor said Monday a Lebanon man has been sent to prison for abusing his son.

Nekghanta Jones, 25, of Lebanon was sentenced last week to seven years in prison by Common Pleas Court Judge Robert Peeler, according to the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office. Jones pled guilty in December 2016 to two counts of child endangering.

Prosecutors say on June 9, 2016, Jones’ mother called the Lebanon Police Department to report injuries to her four-year-old grandson, Jones’ son.

The child had many “C” shaped marks and other injuries on his torso, legs, and penis. The child told the detective that his father punished him with a cord. The child and his six-year-old brother stated Jones was punishing the child for wetting his pants.

“To tie a cord around a four-year-old’s genitals because he wet his pants — that’s not just child abuse, that’s torture,” said Warren County Prosecutor David P. Fornshell.

Jones is still being held in the Warren County jail.

