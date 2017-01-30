Man breaks into U-Haul, steals truck with trailer attached

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton police are searching for a man who broke into a U-Haul store, stealing a truck with a trailer attached.

It happened just after 8:30 p.m. Sunday at 1314 E. Third in Dayton.

Police responded to a report of a burglary alarm and met with the complainant. The complainant pulled up surveillance video, which shows a white man with a black hoodie, black gloves, black pants and black shoes, according to a Dayton police report. The man is approximately 5’9″ and possibly has short facial hair.

The video shows the man using a dolly to wedge open the service bay door, taking the keys that were returned after business hours.

The man is able to retrieve a key and enters the U-Haul with an Arizona license plate of AH04294. When he leaves, he heads east. The stolen truck also had a trailer with a Kansas license plate of U7079.

Police believe the suspect has done this before because of this method.

If you have any information about this case please call Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 222-STOP, or toll-free 1-800-637-5735. You may phone in tips to Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day, and callers can remain anonymous. In addition to the hotline, tips can also be submitted online at http://www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com, or through the mobile app “p3 tips.”