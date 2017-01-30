More than 600 grave sites vandalized at Ohio cemetery

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The large Ohio cemetery that includes the grave sites of humorist James Thurber, five governors and a grandfather of President George H.W. Bush has seen more vandalism this month, adding to a tally of more than 600 damaged grave sites there over the past two years.

The Columbus Dispatch reports all that vandalism at the nearly 170-year-old Green Lawn Cemetery, southwest of downtown Columbus, has caused damage estimated at over $1 million.

The latest round marred eight grave sites and a century-old mausoleum on Jan. 9. A security camera also showed the vandal grabbing some American flags from veterans’ graves, setting the flags on fire and tossing them in some brush.

A $1,000 reward is being offered for information to convict whoever is responsible for the vandalism.

