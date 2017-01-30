New traffic signal near Cornerstone will be activated Monday

By Published:
generic_traffic_light_green

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – The city of Centerville said Monday a traffic signal at the Wilmington Pike and Feedwire/Whipp Road will be turned on Monday night.

Centerville Police will be in the area directing traffic while the final steps to activate the traffic light are made, including turning the current traffic signal off.

The work is expected to begin at 8:00 p.m. and continue through 6:00 a.m. Tuesday.

The current signal will also be removed as part of the project. Th city says the remaining concrete work at the northeast corner of the intersection where the Speedway is located will be completed in the coming weeks, weather permitting.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s