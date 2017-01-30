New traffic signal near Cornerstone will be activated Monday

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – The city of Centerville said Monday a traffic signal at the Wilmington Pike and Feedwire/Whipp Road will be turned on Monday night.

Centerville Police will be in the area directing traffic while the final steps to activate the traffic light are made, including turning the current traffic signal off.

The work is expected to begin at 8:00 p.m. and continue through 6:00 a.m. Tuesday.

The current signal will also be removed as part of the project. Th city says the remaining concrete work at the northeast corner of the intersection where the Speedway is located will be completed in the coming weeks, weather permitting.