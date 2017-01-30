One person reportedly shot in Xenia

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) — One person was reportedly shot in the chest in Xenia on Monday morning.

It happened around 8 a.m. in the 800 block of East Main Street.

The victim was reportedly shot in the chest, suffering major trauma. The victim was taken to Miami Valley Hospital.

Police have reportedly taken two people into custody in connection with the shooting. Officers stopped a car at Ankeney Mill and North West, taking two people into custody.

The shooting remains under investigation.

