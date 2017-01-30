Police: Mom reported child missing so police would find car faster

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police say that the child who was the subject of an Amber Alert this morning was never missing in the first place.

Columbus Police issued the Amber Alert around 8:00am this morning after a car was stolen from the area of Chittenden Avenue and North 4th Street in Columbus. The victim called police and said her 4-year-old child was inside.

Police later located the stolen 2004 silver Chevy Impala near Corrugated Way and East 5th Avenue. The 4-year-old child, identified as Janylia Fails, was not inside.

The girl’s mother told police she was loading her children into the car. She said she put the 4-year-old inside the vehicle and went inside her residence to get another child. When she returned the car was gone.

After the car and the girl were recovered, police determined she was never missing in the first place. Investigators said the girl’s mother lied in order to get police to find her car faster.

Police said that the girl was in the care of a relative during the entire incident. The mother has been charged with falsification, according to Columbus police.