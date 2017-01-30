Premature hippo calf’s weight gain stalls

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WLWT) — For the first day since her birth last week, the Cincinnati Zoo’s hippo calf did not show a weight gain during Monday’s health check, zoo officials said.

The baby hippo was born six weeks early on Jan. 24 and has gained weight steadily since.

But her weight stalled on Monday. Veterinarians also noted low glucose levels and Ph levels that were off.

Vets inserted an IV to feed the calf fluids, dextrose and supportive supplements.

“It is not uncommon for premature babies to experience difficulty with digestion and regulating their metabolism,” zoo officials said on the park’s blog. “The animal care staff is adjusting her formula and supplements in order to aid with digestion. Her care team continues to work around the clock to help her stabilize and gain strength.”