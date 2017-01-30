Scabies cases climb to 86 at Kettering Hospital

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Employees at Kettering Hospital are battling a scabies outbreak.

As of Monday afternoon, there have been 86 cases reported — and those numbers are expected to climb even higher.

Scabies, an infestation of the skin by the human itch mite, occurs when the mite burrows into the upper layer of the skin where it lives and lays its eggs, according to the Centers for Disease Control. It’s spread by direct, prolonged, skin-to-skin contact with a person who has scabies.

Public Health of Dayton and Montgomery County tells 2 NEWS it’s working with the hospital on getting information about proper treating techniques and educating staff about health care facilities.

It says though scabies isn’t common, it does happen and it’s more common retirement institutions and hospitals.