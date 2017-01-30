Sheriff gives update on investigation that shut down freeway

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County Sheriff Phil Plummer is talking with reporters Monday updating the investigation into drug crimes that shut down a freeway last week in Miami Township and Miamisburg.

Three men were taken into custody last week for drug-related offenses. Authorities said the men were being sought for several days.

Police responded to an officer’s call for help at the Hawthorn Suites in Miamisburg Thursday afternoon. A manhunt soon followed which saw police officers and state troopers closing I-75 in both directions near S.R. 725 for a time.

Sheriff Phil Plummer said he will also discuss several seizures of heroin and fentanyl made by the RANGE Task Force recently.

