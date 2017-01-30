Uber CEO challenged for connection to Pres. Trump after immigrant ban

associated-press-logo By Published:
Uber driver Karim Amrani sits in his car parked near the San Francisco International Airport parking area in San Francisco, Wednesday, July 15, 2015. In the three months ended in June, Uber overtook taxis as the most expensed form of ground transportation, according to expense management system provider Certify. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Uber driver Karim Amrani sits in his car parked near the San Francisco International Airport parking area in San Francisco, Wednesday, July 15, 2015. In the three months ended in June, Uber overtook taxis as the most expensed form of ground transportation, according to expense management system provider Certify. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Uber found itself in hot water on two fronts related to President Donald Trump’s temporary ban on immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries: for allegedly exploiting a taxi protest against the ban and for CEO Travis Kalanick’s relationship with Trump.

Kalanick said in a Facebook post that the 90-day ban could hurt “thousands” of Uber drivers and he will raise his concerns directly with the president during a Friday business advisory group meeting in Washington. But the co-founder of the ride-sharing service is being criticized for agreeing to sit on the advisory panel. Twitter users are encouraging riders to #DeleteUber.

Kalanick defended his participation on Trump’s panel in his Saturday Facebook post, saying he joined out of the “belief that by speaking up and engaging we can make a difference.”

On Sunday, Kalanick said he was emailing Uber drivers telling them he would “urge the government to reinstate the right of U.S. residents to travel — whatever their country of origin — immediately.”

Uber also was criticized for charging less than it could at JFK Airport in New York City as taxi drivers had halted service for an hour on Saturday to protest the ban. The move was perceived of by some on social media as an effort to profit off the protests as more passengers would need to seek alternatives to cabs. But the company said on Twitter that it had not “meant to break the strike.”

Trump’s business advisory group was announced in December as a “strategic and policy forum” that would share its views on “how government policy impacts economic growth, job creation and productivity.” Chaired by Stephen Schwarzman, CEO of the investment firm Blackstone, its listed members also include the heads of Disney, Wal-Mart, IBM and Tesla.

Immigration policy will likely be a dominant theme at the Friday meeting for the advisory group.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk asked his 6.9 million Twitter followers on Sunday to read Trump’s order on the temporary ban and then send the entrepreneur “specific amendments” that the panel could present by consensus to the president.

Kalanick has said the company will find a way to compensate and provide legal support to Uber drivers who are stuck overseas for the next three months because they cannot return to the U.S. The company also has said it would create a $3 million legal defense fund to help drivers with immigration and translation services.

Trump aides, appearing to reverse course, said on Sunday that citizens of the banned countries who hold permanent U.S. residency “green cards” will not be barred from re-entering the country.

Rival ride-sharing company Lyft responded by saying it will donate $1 million over the next four years to the American Civil Liberties Union, which successfully requested an emergency order approved by a federal judge Saturday that temporarily bars the U.S. from deporting people from the countries subject to Trump’s travel ban.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s