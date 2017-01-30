Up to 15 propane tanks stolen from Walgreens

Walgreens at 4121 Hoover Avenue in Dayton (WDTN Photo/Ken Jarosik)
Walgreens at 4121 Hoover Avenue in Dayton (WDTN Photo/Ken Jarosik)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton police are searching for two men who stole “up to 15” propane tanks from Walgreens.

It happened just before 4:15 a.m. Monday at 4121 Hoover Avenue in Dayton.

Video surveillance shows a light-colored GMC truck pull up directly in front of the store and two men exiting the vehicle.

The driver busted the lock on the Blue Flame container and he and the passenger began grabbing “up to 15” propane tanks and loading them into the back of the truck.

when they left, they went toward Gettysburg Avenue. The men are only described in the report as wearing bulky winter jackets.

