VIDEO: FedEx driver breaks up flag-burning protest in Iowa

OWA CITY, IA (WCMH) — A FedEx driver confronted several protesters who were burning the American flag in Iowa City on Thursday.

According to the Iowa City Press-Citizen, the protesters were setting fire to several flags on the local pedestrian mall.

Members of the group told the paper that the flag burning was meant to protest racial and social injustice, and US imperialism.

A man in a FedEx uniform, identified as Matt Uhrin, ran into the protest with a fire extinguisher. He took one of the flags from the protesters, scuffling with several of them in the process.

Warning: The video contains strong language. If you can’t see the video, click here.

Uhrin did not comment, except to say his actions were not related to his employer.

