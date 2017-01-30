Wal-Mart employees throw surprise birthday part for 104-year-old customer

(KARK) Geneva Kendrick has been a regular at Bryan, Arkansas Walmart over the years, and she has come to know the employees like family.

“Everyone is so friendly and nice and I enjoy talking to them,” Kendrick said.

As her 104th birthday approached, Walmart associates wanted to celebrate their favorite customer with a surprise birthday party

There was not a dry eye in the room as she walked in.

“It couldn’t be better. It’s the most wonderful one I’ve ever attended,” said Kendrick.

