BRADFORD, Ohio (WDTN) – One person is dead following a crash in Darke County.

It happened just after 5 p.m. at the intersection of Old U.S. 36 and U.S. 36 East in Bradford.

It’s unclear how many vehicles were involved in the crash. The road is currently closed to traffic.

