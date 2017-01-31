2 Molotov cocktails thrown at Dayton home

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton police are investigating after two Molotov cocktails are thrown at a Dayton man’s home.

It happened around 1:45 a.m. Monday in the 1600 block of Fauver in Dayton. Police were called to the scene on a report of a fire investigation which involved two Molotov cocktails, according to a Dayton police report.

It was extinguished upon the Dayton Fire Department’s arrival. Investigators were able to locate one Molotov cocktail inside a front bedroom of the house and the other was located outside of the house.

The resident told police that he was asleep and was woken up by a loud pop or bang, then saw an orange glow behind his television inside his bedroom. The man went to go look and saw flames behind where the television was placed, where there were also clothes.

He was able to put the fire out by stomping on the flames, then he noticed the blinds broken and glass on the floor. When he looked more closely, he saw a liquor bottle with a cloth sticking out of it.

The man then went outside and saw the second Molotov cocktail and said he saw a car down the street that he believed was involved in the incident, according to the report.

The victim suspects a specific individual that they’ve been having problems with recently. The suspected person broke out the victim’s car windows a while back and said they would steal their dogs and other threats.

There have been no arrests.

