Amazon invests $1.49 billion in new air hub at CVG

HEBRON, Ky.(WLWT/WDTN) — The Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport will be home to a major air cargo hub for Amazon, officials announced Tuesday.

Amazon.com Inc. will invest $1.49 billion in the airport, and move its primary cargo hub to Cincinnati. The centralized air hub will support Amazon’s growing fleet of Prime Air cargo planes.

Officials said the move will bring over 2,000 jobs to the airport, and called the investment one of the most “transformational transactions since the Delta hub in the early ’90s.”

“As we considered places for the long-term home for our air hub operations, Hebron quickly rose to the top of the list with a large, skilled workforce, centralized location with great connectivity to our nearby fulfillment locations and an excellent quality of living for employees. We feel strongly that with these qualities as a place to do business, our investments will support Amazon and customers well into the future,” said Dave Clark, Amazon senior vice president of worldwide operations.

It’s unclear what this decision means for Wilmington’s airpark.

An airport spokeswoman said the airport will give $40 million in incentives approved for Amazon, and the airport will provide $5 million.

Preliminary plans for the cargo hub include a minimum 3-mile-square-foot building, 350,000-square-foot loading wing and more than 100 aircraft stalls.

Speaker of the Ohio House Clifford Rosenberger released the following statement in response to the announcement:

“To say I am disappointed by today’s news from Amazon is an understatement—I have always been confident that the state of Ohio and the people of Clinton County have done everything in their power to make Wilmington an attractive and hospitable place for not only Amazon, but other companies as well.

“Wilmington has never been about one company. We are about our people, and our people make us strong. Our state has made tremendous strides over the past several years to diversify our economic environment to ensure that companies, small and large, can continue to view Ohio as a place to do business.

“I am incredibly proud of the unmatched workforce of the people of Wilmington. Clinton County has always been resilient in the face of adversity, and I look forward to working with state and local elected officials and business leaders in the hopes that we can move past this unfortunate news and continue to spur economic growth in our region of Ohio.”

