Austin Landing close to finishing development

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Right now at Austin Landing, construction is underway for a luxury movie theater, a Stay Bridge Inn & Suite’s and at least 3, not yet named restaurants.

The Austin Landing development is nearly full, and that prompted 2 news to inquire with the developers about property they own alongside Austin Landing.

Austin Landings development President, Larry Dillon says the north side of Austin Landing is nearly complete.

“We will continue to refine Austin Landing North, we have a phase of buildings that we are going to construct this summer on this property,”said Dillin.

But Dillon’s company is also considering a new development alongside Austin Landing.

“We own another 68 acre parcel on the south side of the road, so we have been thinking long and hard about what to do over there,”said Dillin.

Dillin also believes the development industry has found a growing demand to live in places like Austin Landing.

“In these master plan developments, if they are done well, executed well and managed well, it’s a space that people want to live in today,’ said Dillin.

Residential construction is nearly done, with an anticipated finish in late spring.

As for what’s coming next, Dillin would not dive into specifics just yet. Only that his company is evaluating their options.